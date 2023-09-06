Ayra Star, a prominent Nigerian artist, has taken to social media to express her disappointment in the organizers of the Headies Awards.

Ayra accused the organizers of recognising female artists offstage, unlike their male counterparts who receive their awards on the main stage.

Her rants come at the back of the just-ended 16th edition of the awards where she won the Best Female Artiste category which was not announced on stage.

Rather, she was acknowledged via a tweet on Headies’ official page.

I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage ! Best female artist na beans ? We work hard, every single one of us ! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night , Tems breaths and lives for music , we didn’t deserve… — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) September 4, 2023

Ayra Star emphasized that, winning the Best Female Artiste award is a testament to hard work and dedication, as such, it should be celebrated with the same level of enthusiasm as awards given to male counterparts.

She referenced artists like Tiwa Savage and Tems who put in significant effort, for which she argued they should not be subject to “nonchalance.”

This issue echoes concerns raised by other female artists, including Tiwa Savage, who have criticized the Headies Awards in the past for a similar practice.

The treatment of female artists has sparked debates about the fairness and credibility of the awards scheme.

