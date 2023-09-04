Controversial socialite, Abena Korkor has opened up on her drug trafficking case that landed her behind bars and how that incident has reshaped her life.

In a recent interview, she revealed that she accepted to smuggle heroine to the United States to get enough money to fund her education.

Being an intelligent science student, Abena Korkor said her dream is to study medicine, but her grades almost dashed her hope.

She had a GPA of 3.5, missing the cut off point for medicine at the University of Ghana.

“Because I missed it, they said I won’t be allowed to do tuition free, I had to apply for the fee-paying option. I am a very brilliant girl so with all this intelligence, I decided I was not going to pay fees in Ghana,” she said.

Abena Korkor then applied to study in Ukraine, which she got admission, but once again, funding became a challenge.

She confessed to accepting a deal to smuggle heroine, which would have earned her $50,000, if the delivery had been successful.

“My dad had lost his job at that time when I got admission to Kharkov University. My fee was just $4,000; accommodation, travel expenses and everything included would have been $30,000 then the remaining would have been for my family.”

However, she was arrested upon entry into the United States and subsequently charged and jailed for 18 months.

According to her, the incident has shaped her life and she is committed not to engage in any illegal activity to make ends meet.

Though her education is currently on hold, Abena Korkor said she still has plans to either go to medical school or law school.

