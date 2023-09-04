The Central regional capital, Cape Coast was brought to a standstill when popular comic actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin, took to the stage to perform.

As part of activities for the 2023 Enyan Obontser Akwabo Festival, Lilwin was part of musicians billed to perform at the mega concert organised for the patrons.

The comic actor was invited by Obontser Hene, His Royal Majesty\, Nana Ayeboafo Oscadeye Etuaful.

Lilwin made his presence known on stage when he arrived wearing a pleated skirt and long sleeves top with grey hair which transformed him into his usual oldie style.

He charged the crowd with his electrifying performance and the patrons were left jumping and dancing all night.

The ‘Azonto Ghost’ crooner was joined on stage by other fast-rising musicians who collectively gave a performance that will be etched in the minds of residents forever.

Watch video below: