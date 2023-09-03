Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Ave has expressed her dislike of the comparison made by fans of Ghanaian and Nigerian artists.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, she said that Ghanaian music lovers should be objective and have a view that Nigeria is opening the doors of Africa through afrobeats.

“The comparison doesn’t make sense, yes, it is afrobeats, but let’s look at it like Nigeria is paving the way, is opening the doors for the entire Africa continent.”

She also added that, the size of the Nigerian population has also played a major factor, in getting them the numbers and their reach.

“250 million Nigerians and you know when the music is good numbers don’t matter, It helps because when you come to a country that has 250 million citizens it is easy to hit a million and therefore make money and go out there.”

The French diplomat also explained that Ghanaian artists have to focus on promoting themselves globally.

“Is just about promotion, is about being pushed in the media not only in Ghana, it’s great to use the diasporas everywhere in the world, because they are a point of entry into the country, but you have to go beyond that, and conquer the entire country” Anne-Sophie Ave added.