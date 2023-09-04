The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, a cornerstone in celebrating Nigerian music excellence, unfolded with spectacular grandeur on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

This marked the second consecutive year the Headies Awards were held in the United States.

Since its inauguration in 2006, the Headies Awards have been pivotal in chronicling the remarkable progress achieved by the Nigerian music industry.

The night’s glory reached its zenith when Mavin star, Rema stepped into the limelight, taking home three awards.

Another notable name in the winners’ circle was Asake, who secured two awards, including the highly sought after Next Rated Award.

The Afrobeat genre found its champion in Burna Boy, who took home the esteemed Afrobeat Single of the Year award.

Additionally, Burna Boy’s excellence in the R&B was recognised as he triumphed in the Best R&B Song category.

Best Recording of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Davido, SSC – Stand Strong
Tems – No Woman, No Cry

Album Of The Year

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe

Song of The Year
Burna Boy – Last Last

Best Male Artiste

Rema

Best Female Artiste

Tems
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Ayra Starr

Next Rated
Asake

Songwriter of The Year

Simi – Loyal
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Producer of The Year

Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind
Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal

Best Rap Single

OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (WINNER)

Best Alternative Song

Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Wande Coal – Kpe Paso – Winner

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Memories
Simi – Loyal
Liya – Adua Remix
Waje – In Between
Preye – Red wine
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Best Music Video

Director K – Calm Down

Best Collaboration

Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Best East African artiste of the year

Zuchu (Tanzania)
Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Rayvanny (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste of The Year

Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Wegz (Egypt)
El Grande Toto (Morocco)
Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste of The Year

AKA (South Africa)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Costa Titch (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Focalistic (South Africa)
DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Best Central African Artiste of The Year

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)
Matias Damiaso (Angola)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Libianca (Cameroon)

African Artiste Of The Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Rema

International Artiste Of The Year

Drake
Future
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran

Lyricist On The Roll

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Best Rap Album

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Best Alternative Album

Basketmouth – Horoscopes
BOJ – Gbagada Express
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors
Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven
Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable
Native Sound System – Native World

Best RnB Album

Johnny Drille – Home
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper
Praiz – Reckless
Waje – Waje 2.0
Dami Oniru – Matter of Time
Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan

Hall of Fame

Youssou N’dour