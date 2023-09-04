The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, a cornerstone in celebrating Nigerian music excellence, unfolded with spectacular grandeur on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
This marked the second consecutive year the Headies Awards were held in the United States.
Since its inauguration in 2006, the Headies Awards have been pivotal in chronicling the remarkable progress achieved by the Nigerian music industry.
The night’s glory reached its zenith when Mavin star, Rema stepped into the limelight, taking home three awards.
Another notable name in the winners’ circle was Asake, who secured two awards, including the highly sought after Next Rated Award.
The Afrobeat genre found its champion in Burna Boy, who took home the esteemed Afrobeat Single of the Year award.
Additionally, Burna Boy’s excellence in the R&B was recognised as he triumphed in the Best R&B Song category.
Check out full list of winners
Best Recording of The Year
Burna Boy – Alone
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Davido, SSC – Stand Strong
Tems – No Woman, No Cry
Album Of The Year
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe
Song of The Year
Burna Boy – Last Last
Best Male Artiste
Rema
Best Female Artiste
Tems
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Ayra Starr
Next Rated
Asake
Songwriter of The Year
Simi – Loyal
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song
Producer of The Year
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix
Afrobeats Single of The Year
Burna Boy – Last Last
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju
Best RnB Single
Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind
Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal
Best Rap Single
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (WINNER)
Best Alternative Song
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso – Winner
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola – Memories
Simi – Loyal
Liya – Adua Remix
Waje – In Between
Preye – Red wine
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Best Music Video
Director K – Calm Down
Best Collaboration
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)
Headies Viewers’ Choice
Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Best West African Artiste of The Year
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Best East African artiste of the year
Zuchu (Tanzania)
Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Rayvanny (Tanzania)
Best North African Artiste of The Year
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Wegz (Egypt)
El Grande Toto (Morocco)
Soolking (Algeria)
Best Southern African Artiste of The Year
AKA (South Africa)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Costa Titch (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Focalistic (South Africa)
DJ Tarico (Mozambique)
Best Central African Artiste of The Year
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)
Matias Damiaso (Angola)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Libianca (Cameroon)
African Artiste Of The Year
Rema (Nigeria)
Digital Artiste Of The Year
Rema
International Artiste Of The Year
Drake
Future
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran
Lyricist On The Roll
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Best Rap Album
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher
Best Alternative Album
Basketmouth – Horoscopes
BOJ – Gbagada Express
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors
Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven
Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable
Native Sound System – Native World
Best RnB Album
Johnny Drille – Home
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper
Praiz – Reckless
Waje – Waje 2.0
Dami Oniru – Matter of Time
Simi – To Be Honest
Special Recognition Award
Sound Sultan
Hall of Fame
Youssou N’dour