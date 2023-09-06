Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential race is a good thing.

According to him, it will help bring down the tension and acrimony that may have risen in the election set for November 4, 2023.

“Now, because of the withdrawal, it is possible that most of the people in Alan’s camp will join Bawumia, and some will join the other aspirants. But I’m sure the people who supported Alan with a good heart will come to Bawumia’s team, so it will increase our numbers and shore up the November 4 contest because the aspirants have reduced now,” he stated.

Mr Kyerematen withdrew from the presidential race on September 5, 2023, citing among other things, the intimidation of his agents.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, the Suame Member of Parliament said he earlier suggested that some of the aspirants withdraw from the race following the fallout from the Super Delegates Congress, but some people disagreed.

“The party was divided. Some people supported Alan with a genuine heart because they felt he was the best bet to lead the party. But others also were in his camp out of pain and anger because they served in Akufo-Addo’s first term but were not retained,” he said.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is sure the NPP will be more united should supporters of Mr. Kyerematen join forces with whoever wins the presidential primaries.

