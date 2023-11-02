A former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has said money will not be the deciding factor at the November 4 presidential primary.

According to him, it will be difficult for an aspirant to set out to pay all the over 200,000 delegates expected to vote.

The comment of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) boss comes in the wake of allegations of monetary inducement, particularly against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the election set for Saturday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Awuku who is a leading member of Dr Bawumia’s campaign team refuted the allegations.

He maintained that, the NPP’s electoral process has never been based on who has money or can pay huge sums to delegates.

“The selection has never been based on who has money because you will lose or may win but can’t even celebrate because you pursued a selfish interest. The delegates know their choice and will make the decision on the voting day.

We need to vote for someone who has a national appeal and the capability to win political power for the party and steer the national affairs competently rather than who pays the highest amount,” he stated.

