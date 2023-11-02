Some Ghanaians have expressed mixed reactions ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election set for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The names on the lips of many people are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

A little over 208,000 delegates are to cast their ballot across the 275 constituencies nationwide to elect one out of the four aspirants.

The delegates will be voting on four aspirants, namely the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr Akoto Afriyie, and a former MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Some Ghanaians have endorsed the candidature of Dr Bawumia, arguing that, he is the best bet to help the NPP achieve its quest to break the eight.

However, others opined that, the party will be nursing its defeat in the 2024 election if Dr Bawumia is elected as flagbearer and prefer Kennedy Agyapong as the right person and the new face needed.

They argued the Vice President has been part of the Akufo-Addo-led government and has contributed to the prevailing economic woes.

To them, a Bawumuia-led government in 2025 will only be an extension of the incumbent and nothing new will happen.

They added that, if Dr. Bawumia had any good thing to offer the country, then he should have proven that as Vice President and helped turn the fortunes of the country around as the once highly touted economic whizkid.

The citizens, mainly traders and taxi drivers at Odawna market at Kwame Nkrumah Circle shared these views on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

