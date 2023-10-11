Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has urged the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reach out to Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and convince him to return to the party.

The Suame Member of Parliament (MP) said as a party seeking to retain power, it will be prudent to ensure a united front.

“I think that every effort must be made, even if it’s a one per cent possibility. Let’s see what will come out of it. We are talking about Alan’s situation, where we are saying that let’s still engage if he will come back. To now go into specifics will be a difficulty, it may hamper the reconciliation I’m suggesting.”

“It’s possible to bring him back,” the Majority Leader said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the governing New Patriotic Party citing ill-treatment, and declared to run as an independent candidate in Ghana’s 2024 presidential election.

The independent presidential hopeful believes he is a man of his word, hence Ghanaians would have a better leader if he is given the mandate.

