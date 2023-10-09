Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen has expressed satisfaction with the support of Ghanaians so far following the launch of his Movement for Change political entity.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the former Trade Minister, said the Movement has restored hope in Ghanaians for the future.

“People were anxious about the next step in my political future after I withdrew from the NPP presidential race but after I announced my intention to lead the Movement for Change, hope has been restored because Ghanaians know what I’m made of and what I can do to salvage the economy,” he stated.

Mr Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on September 25 and declared his intention to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

The emblematic symbol of this Movement is the Monarch Butterfly, chosen for its political symbolism of change, transformation, hope, and positivity.

Mr Kyerematen emphasised that, the monarch butterfly also conveys values such as strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, all of which he holds dear as a political leader.

The Movement’s motto, “Ghana Will Rise Again,” symbolises a hopeful outlook for the future of Ghana.

A significant aspect of Mr. Kyerematen’s new endeavour is its focus on youth empowerment.

ALSO READ: