Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has given a new name to Alan Kyerematen‘s Movement for Change.

According to him, the name Mr Kyerematen announced for his political entity as an independent candidate for the 2024 election is not fit for purpose.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, suggested it should rather be called the Funny Movement Party (FMP).

“What is the lifespan of a butterfly for you to create such a party? Nobody asked him to go, but the point is, you don’t go to an election with your own rules and regulations. The people voted, and things didn’t go as you expected. The days of pampering are over,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi added that, he is the only person who holds the keys to lead a movement in Ghana.

The name from the outspoken politician comes after the former NPP presidential aspirant announced his resignation from the party on Monday at a press conference.

The emblem of this movement is the Monarch Butterfly, chosen for its political symbolism of change, transformation, hope, and positivity.

Mr Kyerematen emphasised that, it also conveys values such as strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, all of which he holds dear as a political leader.

In the Akan language, the monarch butterfly is known as “Afrafranto.” The movement’s motto, “Ghana Will Rise Again,” symbolizes a hopeful outlook for the future of Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen declared that, the Movement for Change will be led and powered by Ghana’s youth.

