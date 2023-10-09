The 3rd National Conference of Imams in Ghana concluded with a series of resolutions aimed at strengthening the role of Imams in the country, promoting Islamic education, and improving holiday celebrations.

It took place from October 6 and 7 at the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti region.

The Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana gathered to discuss vital issues affecting the Muslim community and the nation as a whole.

In a communiqué signed by the executive secretary, Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the conference recognized that Imams play a multifaceted role in society, encompassing religious, political, social, and economic leadership.

While their primary duties include leading prayers and officiating over important life events, the Imams also aspire to contribute to the broader development needs of Muslims and the nation as a whole.

One of the key resolutions of the conference was the commitment to develop Imams’ capacities at all levels. This move aims to empower them to address the evolving challenges facing the Muslim community and Ghana as a whole effectively. Imams will be encouraged to engage in educational programs to sensitize the Muslim community about their crucial role as all-round leaders.

The conference appealed to the government, specifically through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, to reintroduce the recruitment of Arabic teachers in Islamic schools.

The importance of Arabic and Islamic Studies in these schools cannot be overstated, and the absence of qualified teachers poses a significant threat to the continued existence and quality of education in these institutions.

In addition to these educational concerns, the conference called for an extension of holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha by one additional day.

This proposal seeks to address the recurring issue of uncertainty surrounding the date of these festivals, which is based on the lunar Islamic calendar.

Extending the holidays would enable educational institutions to incorporate these important religious celebrations into their academic calendars and would allow Muslim workers to spend more time with their families during these special occasions.

The conference also took a strong stance against any thoughts of a coup d’état in Ghana. Instead, it urged the government to address economic and governance challenges that could potentially fuel such sentiments.

The conference emphasized the unity of Muslims in Ghana, regardless of their sects and backgrounds, in facing common challenges. The Imams reiterated their commitment to working collectively to address these issues and contribute positively to the development of the nation.

The 3rd National Conference of Imams showcased a strong commitment to the betterment of the Muslim community and Ghana as a whole, highlighting the important role that religious leaders can play in promoting social and economic progress.

About 300 Imams, including Regional and District Imams representing various Islamic sects, organizations, and institutions from all over the country, attended the conference. The event also saw the presence of delegates from the office of the National Chief Imam, Imams from the Ghana Armed Forces, and other Islamic scholars.

Former President, John Mahama

High-ranking officials from prominent Islamic organizations such as the Coalition of Muslim Organizations in Ghana, the National Muslim Conference, and the Muslim Caucus in Parliament were also in attendance.

Ben Abdallah Banda, who serves as the Coordinator for Development at the presidency and is also the Chairman of the National Hajj Board, attended the conference as a representative of His Excellency, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah.

Additionally, former President John Dramani Mahama, was present at the event, accompanied by Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency.