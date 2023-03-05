The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has handed over the reconstructed Kumasi Central Mosque to the Mosque’s committee after it was commissioned on Friday amidst excitement.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and a host of distinguished dignitaries including Ministers, MPs, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Regional Imams, Zongo Chiefs, as well as top Muslim and Christian clerics.

The enthusiastic Muslim community from the Ashanti Region and beyond, turned up in their numbers to show appreciation to Dr Bawumia, for what is being hailed as a remarkable gesture of providing a breathtaking piece of architecture.

The mosque was officially commissioned by the Vice President and the Asantehene in time for Jummah prayers. In no time after it was opened to the public, the 7,000 capacity mosque was filled with several others praying outside.

As the excited people entered the mosque, some were seen shedding tears of joy in excitement and admiration of the sheer beauty of the mosque.

To The Glory of Allah

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President Bawumia said he undertook the project “to the glory of Allah “, and expressed gratitude to God for giving him the strength and the will to be able to complete it single-handedly.

“I am really grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me the vision, guidance and commitment to be able to undertake this massive project. I was touched by the Almighty Allah when I visited the mosque in 2020 and realised that it needed urgent attention.”

Dr. Bawumia noted that, the Kumasi Central Mosque, as one of the oldest mosques in the country, represents the vision of “our forefathers” and expressed his delight at the transformation of the mosque into a modern edifice, befitting the status of Kumasi as a renowned city.

Asanteman’s cooperation with Muslim community

While acknowledging the roles of the founding fathers of the Kumasi Central Mosque, Vice President Bawumia also commended the Manhyia Palace and Asanteman for the peaceful co-existence and cooperation between Asanteman and the Muslim community, as well as the support Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh II offered the Muslim Community in building the first Kumasi Central Mosque.

“As history beautifully captures, the Manhyia Palace played an instrumental role in the first Kumasi Central Mosque during the reign of Asantehene Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II,” Dr. Bawumia said.”

“This clearly underlines how long-standing the relationship between Asanteman and the Muslim community has been, and the extent of support and cooperation, the Manhyia Palace in particular has offered.”

“The Asante Kingdom, predating the days of Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh, is documented to have cooperated with Muslims within the Kingdom. This beautiful tradition has also continued under successive Asantehenes”

“The presence of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II today, signifies the premium the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom place on the historic relationship.”

A call for unity and peaceful co-existence

While urging Muslims to continue to use the mosque as a converging point not only for prayers, but also for community integration, he called for even greater tolerance and cooperation between Muslims and neighbours of the Christian faith.

“This is our beautiful Ghana, where we tolerate, respect and support each other as one people. God has blessed our country with peace and unity amongst us, so let us be grateful to him. Let us also continue to uphold the religious tolerance we show, which has endeared our country.”

Plaudits for Dr. Bawumia

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu commended Dr. Bawumia for the gift he has given to, not only the Muslim community, but Asanteman as a whole.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu added that, Dr. Bawumia, as a responsible son, has done what he ought to do, and as a father, he could not thank him enough.

He urged the Zongo Community to take good care of the mosque and ensure it is well maintained at all times.

The custodians of the mosque, the Kumasi Central Mosque Committee also expressed immense gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his remarkable gesture.