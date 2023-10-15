Hirving Lozano and Antuna Romero gave Mexico a 2-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lozano struck first in the 57th minute before Antuna added the second goal inside 72 minutes.

Ghana started with a 3-back formation that had Stephan Ambrosius, Nicholas Opoku and Joseph Aidoo while Thomas Partey and Elisha Owusu partnered in midfield.

Antoine Semenyo led the lines with Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Painstil operating on either wing as Kingsley Schindler and Gideon Mensah played as wingbacks.

The Black Stars had a bright start to the game but Joseph Painstil’s 14th-minute cross eluded everyone as the ball went out of play.

Ghana was forced to make a change in the 27th minute after Joseph Aidoo made way for Alidu Seidu after a suspected ligament injury.

The Black Stars looked composed at the back and controlled key moments in the game but lacked the firepower up front to punish the opponents.

Salis Abdul Samed came on for Thomas Partey after the break but it was Mexico that pressed hard as Hirvin Lozano planted home a sleek pass pass from midfield to give his side the lead in the 57th minute.

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton brought on Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams for Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Painstil and Antoine Semenyo.

Mexico increased the tally in the 72nd minute through Antuna Romero. The substitute beautifully controlled a pass from midfield before planting the ball beyond Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ghana pushed men forward looking to change the dynamics of the game but Mexico held on to record their 4th successive win over Ghana.

The Black Stars will take on the United States of America at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.