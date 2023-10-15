The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has restored power to Adidome and its environs by tapping from Juapong communities due to the effects of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It says six communities, including Mafi Tsrawla, were yet to be connected due to a downpour, which destroyed most buildings and electricity poles.

The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi said the team would assess the damage before restoring power to areas still experiencing outages.

He said ECG was still supplying electricity to the remaining towns from the Aflao Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

Mr Antwi said the company was anticipating a lot of activities in the areas over the weekend and was engaging GRIDCO to increase the capacity, which was assured.

He said despite recording issues of low voltage during peak hours, the voltage profile was now normal leading to the operationalisation of most fuel stations, hospitals, washing bays and other heavy equipment facilities.

Mr Antwi urged customers to adhere to the necessary safety protocols before turning on their gadgets.

He said the water level at the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point keeps rising.

The company shut down its Point at Sogakope to safeguard the station, which was flooded because of the spillage.

Power went off at Sogakope, Anloga, Keta, Akatsi South, Abor and North Tongu districts but has been restored except in Sogakope