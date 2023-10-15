Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has said his petition for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to probe the Airbus Scandal is borne out of love for former President John Mahama.

Mr Bempah has indicated it will offer the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer an opportunity to clear himself.

The outspoken politician who made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said he is Mr Mahama’s first son in politics.

“Mahama is my good friend, and I love him. I am not doing this out of hatred, but because I want him to come out and address this issue. As a presidential candidate, his integrity is at stake and he must be ready for probity and accountability, which are the principles the NDC was founded on,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo brought up the Airbus scandal in September 2023 in response to allegations by Mr Mahama that the former had appointed politically affiliated judges to the judiciary.

This was during his speech at the opening of the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference in Cape Coast.

Subsequently, Mr Bempah petitioned the OSP to prioritise the investigation to provide closure for the Ghanaian public.

As the lead convenor of the #Fixing Ghana Movement, the group has set November 16, 2023, for a planned picketing at the OSP’s office.

The group, on the same day, will march to Mr Mahama’s office in Cantonments to present a copy of the OSP’s petition to him, stating they expect the latter to receive the petition himself.

“We won’t mind spending 10 days at his office until he comes to take the petition,” he declared.

The Airbus scandal is one of many cases former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu was investigating.

Mr Mahama, and his brother, Samuel Mahama, were cited by Mr Amidu as subjects of this inquiry.

With pressure mounting for finality to be brought on the case, his successor, Kissi Agyebeng, says he is seeking the assistance of Interpol on this matter.

ALSO READ: