Actress Funke Akindele Bello has opened up on why she has not unveiled her children’s faces over two years after their birth.

Known as Jenifa for her role in the comic series Jenifa’s Dairy, Funke said she is standing her grounds despite pressure from her fans.



Speaking in a recent interview, she said she is protecting her children from the coldness of the world, as well as keyboard warriors.

According to her, publicizing everything about her work, marriage and other private issues are enough, but posting her children’s face would be a breach of their privacy.

She said, “Don’t you see my home? Don’t you see my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? The children’s faces is that what you are trying to say? No.

“Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They are children, don’t forget. They are children . They are vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe.”

According to her, having both parents as celebrities is enough pressure and she does not want more for her children.

She wants her twin boys to live a normal and enjoyable life.



“When they are old enough, they should show their faces if they want to. But for now, I don’t want them to show their faces. I want them to have their lives and enjoy it.

Let them go to school, let them enjoy their lives without Ah! that’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face, leave them private!”