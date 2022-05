During a recent performance, a female fan showed her love for popular Nigerian musician Joeboy in an unconventional way.

Joeboy was performing in front of a frenzied crowd when the elated fan tossed her bra at the singer’s feet.

Interestingly, Joeboy picked up the bra and hooked it to his jeans.

The audience erupted in cheers as the singer continued to entertain them.

He later shared a photo of himself with the bra hanging from his waist on his official Instagram page.



Watch video below: