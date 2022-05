A heartbreaking video showing the final moments of Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu before his death has popped up online.

In the video which has filled many eyes with tears, Tutu was on a hospital bed looking restless, weak and frail.

Clad in a white t-shirt and orange shorts, a health worker stood by him to check a drip which was being administered.

The actor passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in his hometown near Bonwire in the Ashanti region after a short ailment.

Watch the video below: