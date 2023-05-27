Nigerian singer Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed that he has spent nearly 50 million Naira ($109,000) on his girlfriend in the last two years.

The 26-year-old singer disclosed this in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos.

The ‘Alcohol’ crooner asserted that he might not be accurate on the figure, noting it could be far more than that.

Joeboy revealed that he is in a committed relationship and enjoys lavishing his partner with gifts.

“That was a rough estimate. I said at least N50m. I don’t know for sure. It’s not like I’m counting [it could be more]. She [my girlfriend] has to enjoy it. I’m enjoying too,” he said.

The singer recently released his sophomore album ‘Body & Soul’ which featured guest appearances from American superstars, Ludacris, BNXN, Odumodublvck.

