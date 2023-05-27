A young job seeker was allegedly pulled into a sex racket by a New Town woman and was forced to sleep with two Ghanaian footballers at a city guest house where she was gang raped by the duo. The two footballers and the woman were arrested by New Town police on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman.

Police said, the young woman in her late twenties was separated from her husband and was living alone at a rented flat in New Town’s Gouranganagar. However, being out of job, she had approached her neighbour Lisa Collins for some financial help, who promised to offer her some work.

According to the complaint, on May 16, Collins asked the woman to come with her for a job. “They reached a guest house in Picnic garden where the two Ghanaian footballers lived and she was forced to spend the night with them. The woman complained the two men had sex with her on multiple occasions through the night against her wish and was let go only the next morning,” said an officer of Bidhannagar City Police.

Battered and bruised, the woman stayed at her rented accommodation for two days, before she gathered courage and strength to turn up at the New Town police station and lodge a complaint against Collins and the two footballers on Friday.

Acting on her complaint, New Town police first arrested Collins and then took her to the Tiljala address where the two footballers were arrested.

Christopher Nars (28) and Moses Zutah (24) are both residents of Ghana who came to India on student Visa and were hired as part-time footballers for different clubs across the state in exchange of money.

Cops booked them under IPC sections 376 D (gangrape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention). If convicted the trio can face rigorous imprisonment for life. They were produced before a Barasat court on Sunday and were remanded in police custody.

(The victim’s identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault).