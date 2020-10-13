Dancehall King Shatta Wale is gradually winning the heart of Nigerian celebrities and the latest to admit his love is artiste Joeyboy.

Of the Ghanaian celebrities he would love to work with, Joeboy targets Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, but his major interest lies in the latter.

Joeboy, to demonstrate his intense passion towards working with Shatta said he has already created a hook he would love Shatta to ‘vibe’ on.

Shatta Wale

Speaking exclusively on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ a day after he arrived in the motherland, the ‘Beginning’ composer told host Andy Dosty he is looking forward to seeing Shatta Wale by any means possible, to improve his brand.

He becomes the latest celebrity to profess his love, following actress Regina Daniels.

His presence in the country is to shoot a video with ‘legends’ R2bees and King Promise for their upcoming song.

The 7-time visitor confessed Ghana is his second home and the peace and serenity in the country is enough to keep bringing him back.