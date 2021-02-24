The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Present at the KIA was the Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, who led the government delegation to receive the vaccines.

Also, the Ambassador of the United States to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, among others were there to grace the occasion.

The country is among 145 countries listed to receive vaccines from a number of suppliers through the COVAX Facility, according to the World Health Organisation.

Check out some photos below:

Coronavirus vaccines

