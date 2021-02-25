The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has allayed fears of Ghanaians over the side effects of the covid-19 vaccine.

There have been a lot of conspiracy theories following the arrival of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines in Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

There have been claims the vaccines are to reduce the black population, may cause men to be sterile and cannot have children again.

However, the Deputy General Secretary of the Association, Dr Titus Beyuo, believes such reactions were expected and it is partly because education has not gone done well.

He made this known at Adom TV’s leadership conversation on the Covid-19 vaccine to discuss the myths and fears about Covid-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

Dr Beyuo explained there are categories of adverse effects released by the World Health Organisation.

They include defects in the vaccine quality including storage, reaction related to the vaccine product, immunisation error-related reactions, anxiety-related panic reactions and coincidental events.

However, he said the side effects associated with the vaccinations will not be from the quality of the vaccine but anxiety-related, adding that the vaccinators are trained so they don’t expect errors of immunisation.

Listen to Dr Beyuo in the video attached below: