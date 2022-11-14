The newly elected executives of the National democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region are being urged to work hard and capture all 15 parliamentary seats in the region.

This is according to the Upper East regional NDC Caucus in Parliament.

Speaking at the Regional Delegates Congress at the Bolgatanga Technical University, the leader of the Caucus and MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, reiterated the need for the people who have been elected to competently manage the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The Builsa North MP said the ultimate goal of the NDC’s internal election is for the new executives, together with the party, to become victorious in the 2024 general election.

Mr Agalga noted that their caucus is ready to work tirelessly with new executives to retain all 14 seats and take the Binduri seat which is currently occupied by the governing NPP.

“What this exercise is intended to achieve is to select leaders to lead the charge to victory come 2024. Our appeal to you is that, people who would emerge victorious should not jubilate too much, you have to form unity with those who would lose.

“The message we have for you is that, as for us, the parliamentary caucus, we are ready and we have never relented on our efforts to continue supporting our party. In such a way that, come 2024 we retain all the 14 seats that we won and to recapture the Binduri seat,” he said.

The Caucus Leader, who is also the Ranking Member on Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, believes the hardship Ghanaians are going through is due to corruption and mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo led government the reason NDC must rescue the country.

Below are the results of the NDC election in the Upper East Region:

NDC DECIDES UER 2022- RESULTS

Unopposed Positions

Regional Chairman – Mr. Alhaji Abdulai Bolnaba

Organize – Mr. Ibrahim Mutawakilu

Treasure – Mr. Fidelis Aguwine

Deputy Secretary – Ms. Ophelia Atoklo

Deputy Treasure – Anachinaba Teni Monica.

Secretary

Mr. Donatus Akamukri – 300 winner

Mr. Thomas Abiola – 186

Youth Organiser

Mr. Abraham Lambon – 27 winner

Anolga David – 24

Awuni Ben – 7

Deputy Youth Organize

Joseph Apuakasi – 21 winner

Samari Samson – 20

Musah Saani – 17

Communication Officer

Jonathan Abdallah Salifu – 264 winner

Sunday Caspar Kampoli – 198

Saeed Ahmed Tijani – 26

Women Organizer

Yakubu Abagnama Fawzia – 28 winner

Rahinatu Haruna – 17

Vice Chairman

Marthin Adawe Azupwah-64

Abubakari Atongo Salifu -131 First

Gariba Bawa Adams -40

Issaka Haruna -108 Second

Akasoba Clement Anabire – 104

Akanyele Williams – 40

Deputy Organiser

Muntari Amidu – 191

John Assibi Nyaaba – 297 winner

Deputy Women Organiser

Grace Nkaw Awini – 13 second Deputy

Monica Bakiva – 12

Musah Mariama Anatia – 15 winner

Awulpwa Agnes – 4

Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Labaran Zakari Kassim- 103

Alhaji Hudu Yahaya Bogobire – 188

Salifu Alukuba – 196 winner

Deputy Communication Officer

Issah Tanimu – 32

Benjamin Atuasi – 240 winner

Rufai Zubeiru – 215