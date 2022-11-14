MTN Ghana has postponed the implementation of its new data prices which was to take effect today, November 14.

The development, according to the telecommunication giant, is to allow for broader stakeholder alignment.

In this regard, current data tariff plans will continue until further notice.

MTN Ghana on Friday announced a 15% upward review of its mobile data prices for both Pay Monthly and Pay-As-You-Go customers.

The review, MTN explained, was going to impact data bundle offers available on the shortcode 138 &170, as well as purchases through Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD), MTN Pulse, and Data Zone except for XtraTime.

“MTN remains committed to investing $1 Billion by 2025 to continue to expand its network and improve customer experience.

“In line with our Ambition 2025 strategy, our purpose is to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” MTN in a statement announced.