The congregation was filled with anointing and the Heavens shook when Ghanaian songstress Eno Barony led a powerful ministration in church.

As part of her activities lined-up for her 31st year on earth, the rapper gave what belongs to God during the outdooring of media personality Gifty Anti’s grandson.

She took over the podium to give a powerful rendition of Christiana Love, now Obaapa Christy’s Beko Mame and the audiences could relate with her testimony of praise.

Clad in a decent pink two-piece suit wear, she was accompanied by some instrumentalists who played her a soft tune to complement her melodious voice.

Media personality Gifty Anti and other pious Christians approached the altar to applaud the songstress for going out of her comfortable zone to offer ministration to God.

Posting snippets of the performance on her social media pages, she added that the song is a prayer she is offering for her fans.

