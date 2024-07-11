The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has urged Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to issue a public apology for his recent remarks about Kwame Nkrumah.

In a statement, Deputy Minority Leader and Western Regional Caucus Leader, Kofi Buah, emphasized that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy is sacred and any effort to undermine it will face strong opposition.

“The enduring legacy of the African of the Millennium and global icon, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, will always be safeguarded and will not be allowed to be distorted or diminished,” he asserted.

Mr Buah’s call for an apology follows comments made by the Manhyia South MP during his unveiling as the NPP running mate in Kumasi.

The MP’s remarks has sparked reactions among many. For Armah-Kofi Buah, these comments were embarrassing.

The Western Regional Caucus highlighted several achievements of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, noting the significant benefits and reliefs they provided to all Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: