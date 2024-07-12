Former Deputy Power Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor has highlighted the significant strides made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in the energy sector before leaving office.

Speaking on the maiden Sectorial Debate Friday, he emphasized the party’s accomplishments in power exportation and infrastructure development.

According to Mr. Jinapor under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Ghana was exporting power to neighbouring countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

He noted that, these exports were generating substantial revenue for the country, contributing to the national economy by providing a steady stream of foreign currency.

However, Mr. Jinapor said the reverse is the case under the Akufo-Addo administration.

