The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has directed all members of the Association to lay down their tools starting Monday, July 15.

Organised Labour has declared an indefinite strike action following the National Pensions Regulatory Authority’s (NPRA) approval giving clearance to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), to proceed with its controversial plan to offload a 60% stake in four hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.

According to the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, the Union does not understand why the NPRA would allow SSNIT to proceed with the deal without further engagement after it initially ordered SSNIT to halt the procedure.

The Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah told Parliament that the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), has cleared SSNIT to proceed with its controversial plan to sell four hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.

During a meeting at the Trades Union Congress on July 12, the leadership of the Organised Labour reiterated its position that the proposed sale of SSNIT’s shares was not in the best interest of Ghanaian workers.

In a press release signed by the National President, Samuel Afotey Otu, the Association called for the termination of the process with immediate effect.

JUSAG as an accredited member of the Organised Labour is required to comply with the resolution.