The Minority in Parliament has called on President Akufo-Addo to instruct the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to halt the sale of a 60% stake in four of its hotels.

The NDC MPs emphasized that, despite the withdrawal of the private hotel owned by Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, from the deal, they still demand an immediate cessation of the sale.

They are urging the government to issue a public statement informing organized labor and the general Ghanaian public that it has terminated its questionable arrangement to offload shares in the SSNIT hotels to government officials under suspicious circumstances.

In a press statement released on Friday, July 12, and signed by their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority in Parliament asserted that the people of Ghana have clearly expressed their opposition to the dubious arrangement by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to sell the SSNIT hotels.

The Minority warned that until the government publicly announces the cancellation of the deal, they will not cooperate with the government in Parliament.

Furthermore, they stated that if this announcement is not made by July 16, they will escalate their non-cooperation into demonstrations.

“The Minority Caucus announces for the information of the general public that until the government makes it clear that it has stopped the sale of the SSNIT hotels, the NDC Caucus will no longer cooperate with the government in the handling of government business in Parliament.”

“Again, if by close of Tuesday, 16th July, 2024 the government fails or neglects or refuses to declare that the sale of the SSNIT hotels has been abolished, we shall escalate our non-cooperation to include measures such as demonstrations across the country,” an excerpt of the statement said.

The statement underscored that Ghanaians are firmly against the sale and demand transparency and accountability in the management of national assets.

The Minority urged the government to prioritise the interests of the people and refrain from such contentious transactions.

SSNIT has announced the suspension of its planned sale of a 60% stake in four of its hotels.

In a statement issued just before midnight on Friday, July 12, SSNIT’s decision came shortly after Rock City Hotel, owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, withdrew from the transaction due to significant opposition from stakeholders.

The statement, signed by SSNIT Board Chair Elizabeth Ohene, who had previously defended the deal, confirmed that the sale process has been terminated.

SSNIT assured pensioners, contributors, and the public of its commitment to managing the Trust’s affairs prudently to ensure the sustainability of the pension scheme.