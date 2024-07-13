A former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has commended several prominent legal figures for upholding their integrity against political pressure.

He specifically praised former Chief Justices Georgina Wood and Sophia Akuffo, as well as Justices Stephen Alan Brobbey and Dickson Kwame Afreh, for their steadfastness.

Ansa-Asare highlighted that these individuals resisted former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s alleged attempts to influence the Supreme Court’s composition through potentially partisan appointments.

Speaking on Accra-based Class FM, Ansa-Asare said, “At the time, these judges sensed impropriety in their appointments, relating to court-packing under Kufuor’s administration.

“I was privy to discussions about such appointments and cited the case of Tsatsu Tsikata versus the Republic as an example, stating my involvement in the discussions on court-packing.”

He noted that these esteemed figures, with support from President Akufo-Addo, viewed the appointments as ethically wrong.

While addressing Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo’s letter advocating for five more judges to be added to the Supreme Court, bringing the total to 20, Ansa-Asare expressed surprise at similar actions occurring under Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency.

He contrasted the current situation with countries like the United States, Canada, and Britain, which have fewer judges at their highest courts.

Ansa-Asare explained that Article 121(1) of the Constitution stipulates that the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, should have no fewer than nine judges, with the minimum being 10.

The Constitution does not specify a maximum number, which has allowed the President to appoint up to fifteen judges.

Ansa-Asare expressed concern that many of these judges were promoted over their seniors at the bar, alleging that some have either conducted business for the president or are family friends.

He accused the President of disregarding the rule of law, attributing this to a lack of sufficient public outrage, which allows constitutional operators to take citizens for granted.

