Director of Communications and Spokesperson for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Denis Miracle Aboagye says Mahama was dodgy with some of the questions he was asked.

This comes after the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama held a conversation with media practitioners at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on July 7, 2024.

The event was part of his engagement with stakeholders ahead of the 2024 election.

Dubbed the “Mahama Conversation,” the NDC presidential candidate laid out his vision for the country.

According to Mr Aboagye, Mahama evaded some questions and failed to provide clear answers.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he said, “There are some questions he didn’t even answer at all, which is fine. For me, I don’t really want to hold him to that.”

Mr Aboagye also praised the media for raising important issues and holding Mahama accountable for his statements, although there was a lack of follow up questions.

According to him, there should have been follow up questions when Mahama stated that he launched free SHS and was lauded by his opponent.

“To be fair to the viewers there should have been follow up questions. I saw you there. I saw your face. I realised for a moment you wished you had the opportunity to ask him questions. “

Regarding Dr. Bawumia’s campaign strategy, Mr Aboagye noted that Bawumia would engage with the media in different formats, not necessarily in large venues like Kempinski.

“The format doesn’t have to be Kempinski with a big screen behind and with a tele prompter. Dr Bawumia will engage the media on December 4. We are running a campaign and we have a strategy.”

“When we are ready based on our strategies, timeline and calendar, we would come and also do same. Not necessarily going to Kempinski. It could be in any format,” he said.