Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil, stated that the New Patriotic Party’ flagbearer’s running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s comments on Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, were politically incorrect.

According to Bentil, these remarks were out of place and disrespectful to the legacy of the great leader.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he argued that Dr Prempeh’s comments only provide political advantage to his opponents.

“What Napo did weakens his friends and strengthens his enemies. It has nothing to do with arrogance. It is strategically inept. It is emotionally unintelligent. Kwame Nkrumah is the greatest African of the last millennium.

“The best leader we have ever had. The one man who could have been President of the United States of Africa. How do you take him on in those terms?” he said on July 13.

On July 9, during his unveiling ceremony in Kumasi, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh declared that no president has developed the nation like President Akufo-Addo, including Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He asserted that Nkrumah’s tenure saw fewer accomplishments compared to President Akufo-Addo’s.

Although Dr Prempeh has since apologized for his comments, Kofi Bentil argues that these remarks were an unnecessary mistake and politically incorrect, potentially giving an advantage to his opponents.

“That was an unforced error. It was an unnecessary mistake. It was the mistake of Napo coming to fall and this is what people have been talking about. It was bad period, it was a negative.” he added.