The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says that Dr Mathew Opou Prempeh should carry his own cross of supposed arrogance.

According to him, certain comments and actions made by the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate portray this characteristic.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on July 13, he said, “We are not the ones who told NAPO to tell poor and suffering SHS students that they should count themselves lucky, that they can defecate in black polythene bag, neither were we the people who told NAPO to come and sit in the studios of Asempa FM and say that it was Mahama, who told students and parents to go and fake fainting at the independence square.”

“Let the man carry his own cross. This is what he is and as I told you, you can bath him with all the water in the sea, you can’t rid him of this,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi believes that if NAPO did not exhibit arrogance, the public advice given to him by Otumfuo should serve as a clear indication of how Otumfuo views him.

“It was not even an hour. A few minutes after, even as he was entering the grounds, Boya was giving NAPO fans, in the full glare of the public, NAPO said, get out. We saw the gesture and we know in our culture that, that gesture meant something.”

According to him, no leader who has the decency and maturity will do that in public.

Mr Gyamfi compared Kwame Nkrumah’s achievements to those of President Akufo-Addo.

“The man who has been elected as the greatest African of the millennium. The man who built the KNUST you attended, built all the major public universities in Ghana. The man who built the Tema Township, the Tema Harbor, the Tema motorway, the Akosombo dam which till today is the bullock of our power centre.”

“You are comparing him to a man who has plunged this nation into bankruptcy. The Akufo-Addo who under him Ghana cannot pay its debts. The Akufo-Addo who can only boast of the biggest pits in the world? 58 million dollars sunk into a fraudulent cathedral project? This is an unforgivable sacrilege. Nobody does that,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi stated that NAPO’s recent apology for his comments was insincere, alleging it was drafted by his campaign team without genuine remorse.

“The man is not remorseful. Anybody who knows NAPO will tell you he is not remorseful,” he said.