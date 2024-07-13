A heated debate ensued on JoyNews‘ Newsfile today.

The clash was between the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, and the Communications Officer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Miracles Aboagye over the Free Senior High School policy.

During the show on JoyNews, Mr Gyamfi defended former President John Mahama, asserting that it was under Mahama’s leadership in line with constitutional provisions that the groundwork for the Free SHS policy was laid.

He argued that, Mr Mahama had launched the initiative and had always been a proponent of accessible education for all Ghanaians.

But Mr Aboagye will have none of that.

According to him, Mr Mahama criticised the policy and was not ready to back it up with any meaningful implementation plans.

Sammy Gyamfi was not enthused about this as well and interjected prompting the host Samson to step in after a moment of verbal escalation.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: