A fuel tanker from Burkina Faso has overturned on the Kintampo-Kumasi/Accra highway, blocking traffic on both sides of the road.

This was after it collided with a Sedan on Friday, July 12, 2024.

According to reports, the tanker driver lost an arm, and the Sedan driver lost both legs in the ghastly accident.

Passengers and vehicles traveling to Fulanikrom are stranded due to the gridlock caused by the accident.

They fear they could be a possible explosion.

Some of the passengers who spoke to Citi News said no efforts have been made by the Police or other agencies to clear the tanker and restore traffic flow.

The passengers are calling for urgent measures to ensure safety and clear the blockage.