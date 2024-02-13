Five people on board a Toyota Corolla car, including the driver, have sustained body injuries after a near-gory road accident.

This was after the Toyota Corolla vehicle, which was said to be traveling at top speed, crashed into a moving Benz Tipper truck.

The injured, including Agyemang Amankwah, the driver, Opoku Andrews, aged 48 years old and Emmanuel Nyomator, 29 years old, have been hospitalised.

The others, Kingsley Narh, 27 years old and Kwabena Boateng, aged 32 years are also receiving treatment at the hospital.

A police statement disclosed that the Toyota Corolla car was from the Ejisu direction heading to Tech-junction on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 5:00 pm.

“At Tech roundabout he failed to observe the traffic light when shown red with his speeding vehicle and crashed into a Benz Tipper truck No.AS9362G, being driven by Agyemang Amankwah, aged 48 years, who was from the CCC-direction when the Traffic light had shown green for him to go,” the statement read in parts.

The accident vehicles, the police said, have been towed to the police station for testing, adding that investigations into the exact cause of the road crash was still ongoing.

ALSO READ: