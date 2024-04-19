Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has condemned the inclusion of projects from the previous government in the newly launched Performance Tracker.

He criticized District and Municipal Chief Executives (DCEs and MCEs) for incorporating projects initiated by former President Mahama’s administration into the tracker introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), argued that, such actions lack transparency and honesty.

While acknowledging the significance of the government’s Performance Tracker, Allotey Jacobs stressed the need to distinguish between projects initiated by different administrations.

He suggested that, projects completed by the current government should be clearly credited as such, with acknowledgment of any prior involvement from the previous administration.

“Any DCE or MCE who put projects done by the previous government into the Performance Tracker should be sacked” he fumed.

“The previous government did the green book and the NPP government has also done the Performance Tracker. No one should get the opportunity to have anything negative to say about the tracker. Even if the project was completed during your tenure, you should state that it was started by the previous government and completed by your government with the date of commencement and the dates of completion,” he said on Peace FM.

