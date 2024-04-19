Staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region are breathing on the neck of the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah to apologise for the arrest of their General Manager, Michael Wiafe.

The ECG boss was arrested for disconnecting power at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) over outstanding debt totaling GH¢1.2 million.

The Regional Minister had reportedly instructed the ECG boss to notify him before executing any disconnections in public universities.

Since that was not done in the case of KsTU, he filed a complaint at the Police, leading to Mr. Wiafe’s arrest.

This conduct has angered staff of ECG in the region, who have condemned it in no uncertain terms.

They asked Mr. Osei-Mensah to render an unqualified apology to their MD for the public humiliation.

But till date, National Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Union, Bismark Adomah on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday said that has not been done.

He indicated that, their Tuesday, April 23, 2024 deadline for Mr. Osei-Mensah to apologise to the General Manager and withdraw the case from the police still holds.

“We demand an unqualified apology from the Regional Minister to the General Manager in particular and the entire ECG and withdrawal of the case from the police station by the close of day Tuesday, the 23rd of April, 2024. If he refuses, then when we get to the bridge, we will cross it,” he said.

Play attached audio for more