Popular Nigerian actor, Junior Pope, is in a thanksgiving mood after he and his family escaped house fire.

In a post he shared on social media, the actor disclosed his house went up in flames while they were still enjoying their bedtime.

In a video he shared of the damage, it was apparent the fire started from his meter and descended to his AC and the grass carpet he had in his room.

According to him, his hands are clean to warrant a sudden untimely death from the enemies.

He captioned: “Join Me In Thanking God Ooooooooo. My House Almost Went Up In Flames While My Family Slept But GOD Intervened. My Hands Are Clean Oooooooooooo,(Akam di Ocha) God Is The Greatest (final full stop)

My family and I are safe…..”

Watch video below: