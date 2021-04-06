The Archdeacon of St James Anglican Church at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality, Venerable Lawrence Donkor, has dished out a piece of advice to the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng.

Venerable Donkor has urged Mr Obeng to be wary of decision-making in the region as he serves as a pillar of development.

Hence, any conclusion he draws on matters is bound to affect his subordinates either positively or negatively.

He urged Mr Obeng to think deeply and have constructive consultation with stakeholders in order to reach the best decisions that will ensure a facelift of development in the region.

Archdeacon Donkor, speaking at a thanksgiving service in honour of the Regional Minister, Sunday, urged the latter to be like David, whose reign was unquestionable.

Adding his voice, constituency secretary for Aowin, Isaac Brew, on behalf of the entire municipality pledged their unflinching support for the minister.

On his part, the minister appealed to residents for the needed support to steer affairs to ensure proper development.

He also urged the youth not to feel inferior but to work hard to attain their dreams.