Gospel musician, Nacee has responded to allegations made by fellow gospel artiste, Broda Sammy.

The livid musician claimed Nacee as a member of the Ghana Music Awards board ensure he is not nominated for any award.

Broda Sammy said until Nacee is dead, he will never win any award in Ghana.

But in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Nacee dismissed these claims, emphasizing that his time is too valuable to be wasted on baseless accusations.

“My times are very precious. I don’t have the time for chasing empty barrels,” he stated.

Nacee also noted that, addressing such issues prematurely could be unwise.

“Today is not the right time to talk about that issue. Just because you get to court early doesn’t mean you are victorious. If he reads what’s happening, everyone is against it. He is being insulted a lot on social media,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Aseda hitmaker expressed concern over Broda Sammy’s dangerous utterances, highlighting the potential legal consequences of wishing someone dead.

“Saying I have to die for him to win a nomination — the police can arrest you for that. Why do you think someone should die before you win?” Nacee questioned.

He urged Broda Sammy to focus on his career and release quality songs instead of making harmful statements.

“All your career, have you even been shortlisted? He should think about his career, and I am willing to support him,” Nacee told Andy Dosty.

