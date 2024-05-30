African Export-Import Bank (“Afreximbank”) (www.Afreximbank.com) has availed Horizons Clinic (Gambia) Limited a tailored US$16.8 million (Sixteen million, Eight Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) Construction and Medical Tourism Relay Facility (“CONMED”). The facility will support the construction of Horizons Clinic, a 60-bed, international standard, medical facility set to significantly improve the healthcare system in The Gambia.

Sponsored by Horizons Clinic (Gambia) Limited and located in Kerr Serign, Kombo district, the establishment of Horizons Clinic marks a major milestone in delivering world-class healthcare services to The Gambia and neighbouring countries.

The project will create over 150 temporary jobs during the construction phase in addition to about 300 permanent jobs upon completion — for clinical and non-clinical staff, and 30 indirect jobs for suppliers of hospital consumables, technical spare parts, cleaning services, and other local businesses.

This transaction represents Afreximbank’s largest private sector investment in The Gambia. The project is also supported by Guangxi International Construction Engineering Corporation (Gambia) Limited and Bloom Bank (Gambia) Limited.

Commenting on the transaction, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development Bank (“IAED”), Afreximbank said: “We are proud to support the construction of Horizon Clinic, a project that will revolutionize the healthcare landscape in The Gambia and create job opportunities for the local community. By investing in specialist medical services, Horizons Clinic will provide high quality healthcare to Gambians and other nationals, addressing the significant gap in available healthcare services. This investment underscores our dedication to fostering private sector growth and improving healthcare infrastructure across Africa while ensuring that we promote medical tourism in Africa.”

Horizons Clinic Gambia Limited Board Chairman, Mr. Alpha Barry, noted: “Today heralds a new era in healthcare for The Gambia. The establishment of the Horizons Clinic, through the unprecedented support of Afreximbank and other esteemed partners, is a testament to our collective vision of transforming The Gambian health sector. This will not just be a building, it will be a beacon of hope and a promise of quality healthcare for all Gambians, as well as a model for other African countries. As we reflect on the remarkable journey of the Horizons Clinic and its transformative impact on healthcare in The Gambia, it is imperative to salute the extraordinary tenacity of Professor James N’Dow. His unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been the driving force behind this monumental project.”

According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), Gambia’s current bed-to-population ratio stands at 1.1 per 1,000 people as against the WHO’s recommendation of 5 per 1,000 people.

