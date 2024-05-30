The Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s (AMA) has officially launched the Youth Climate Action Fund programme, and called for proposals.

The initiative, powered by Bloomberg Philanthropies and in collaboration with United Cities and Local Governments as well as the Bloomberg Centre for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University, aims to empower young individuals in cities to take meaningful action towards combating climate change.

The programme, which will run for the next six months, is expected to provide young residents of Accra, aged 15–24, and youth climate organisations with the necessary resources and support needed to implement climate action projects in the city under the Accra Climate Action Plan (CAP).

Speaking during the launch, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of AMA, Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, emphasised the city’s commitment to combating climate change and empowering the youth, adding that the launch marked the beginning of a movement towards a more sustainable future.

She disclosed that, to apply for the fund, ranging from $1000 to $5000 per project, interested individuals or groups must submit a detailed description of the proposed project with a budget showing how the funds would be utilised, stressing that entities eligible for funding must have formal incorporation or status (not necessarily an NGO or charity), a bank account in their name, and the ability to manage the funds.

She outlined various climate mitigation actions and policies being undertaken by the AMA highlighting projects on municipal building energy audits towards developing a green building programme, rooftop planting, tree planting, the CLEAN project, source separation, and creating climate awareness.

Mayor Sackey urged young individuals and organisations to participate by visiting the AMA website (ama.gov.gh) and social media platforms (@AccraMetropolis) for further information on the application process.