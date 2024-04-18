St. Augustine’s College is set to embark on a groundbreaking endeavor with the launch of a global fundraising campaign for its upcoming movie project.

Titled “The Day the Music Stopped”, the launching is set to take place at ABSA House, USA on Friday, April 19.

This initiative aims to celebrate and commemorate the heroes of the school’s 50th-anniversary celebration in 1980, during which a tragic accident occurred involving a vehicle and students on a float.

The documentary feature film will vividly portray the silent memories and experiences of the unsung heroes of St. Augustine’s College during this significant event in its history.

The launch event promises to provide patrons with an exclusive sneak peek into the movie project, offering them the opportunity to be among the first in the world to view the trailer.

The attendees will also have the unique opportunity to meet the visionaries: hear from the passionate award-winning director, talented script writer, the official voice of the project, and inspiring cast home & abroad.

The event will attract special guests, including, College Patron, the Headmaster and APSU Global President.