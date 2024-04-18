The airport in the South African city of Cape Town has been named the best airport on the continent in a customer survey by the consumer ratings organisation Skytrax.

Globally, Cape Town is ranked 54th. It has seen its position on the list drop in recent years – in 2020 it came 23rd.

Two other South African airports, Durban and Johannesburg, came second and third respectively in the continental listing.

The airport in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa was ranked seventh in Africa and Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport came 10th.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has achieved a ground-breaking milestone by processing more than 10 million passengers over a single financial year.

This is the highest number of regional and international passengers processed since COVID-19.

Also, the airport management is preparing to commence with various expansion projects to enhance its infrastructure and facilities.