Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe has donated to the Amamoley Health Centre in the Ga North District Assembly of the Greater Accra region to celebrate her birthday.

The donation included a washing machine, a water dispenser, curtains, washing powder, laundry baskets, toiletries and other hygiene items.

The purpose of the donation is to support mothers and children at the health centre.

Afia Amankwa said the donation is in response to pleas by the health center for essential amenities.

She donated a washing machine because the cleaners at the center used their bare hands to wash the clothes of the patients, which is not hygienic for the staff.

She also donated a water dispenser for pregnant women who refuse to take their drugs when they send them home. The dispenser will allow them to take their medication at the center.

The donation was received by Dr Maame Yaa Nhyira Essel, the Director of Health Services, Ga-North Municipal, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the Ga-North Municipal Health Directorate, Mrs. Theresa Ampea Badu, on behalf of the hospital.

Also present were the Administrator of Amamorley Health Centre, Ms. Vera Badu Peprah, and the Head of Nursing, Ms. Betty Owusu-Ansah.

