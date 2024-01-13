Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to implement effective measures to ensure a peaceful conduct of the December general elections.

The Asantehene said there is the need for proactive measures to prevent any chaos before, during and after the elections.

Otumfuo made the comment when IGP paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace.

He urged the Police chief to prioritize safeguarding the national peace during the elections.

“I will urge you that this year is an election year. This is not the first time we are voting; we’ve always been voting. I urge you all to put in measures to ensure peace in the upcoming election. You must protect the country; it is your duty; hence, put in measures for the country to live up to that” Otumfuo stressed.

Also, the Asantehene also expressed concerns about illegal mining, stressing the environmental and social impact of the activity.

He called on the police to implement stringent measures to combat illegal mining, which has led to the degradation of water bodies and forest reserves.

“Recently, there have been illegal mining cases which have become a challenge. I’ll plead with you all to help put a stop to that. It is affecting our lands and water bodies,” he remarked.

In response, Dr. Dampare assured the Asantehene of the police commitment to maintaining peace in the country.

He outlined measures that have been implemented to ensure the safety of Ghanaians and expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for his significant support to nation-building.

Asantehene applauds IGP Dampare

Dangote Petroleum Refinery starts production