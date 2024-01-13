The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, has lauded Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for improving the image and public perception of the police service.

Otumfuo commended the measures implemented by the IGP, noting that they have fostered a stronger connection between the Police and the public.

“I want to commend you for the excellent work you and your team are doing. Since you assumed office, we now feel the Police’s presence in our lives, homes, and everywhere, and we are grateful,” said Otumfuo.

Speaking about security in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, the Asante King expressed admiration for the increased presence of motorbike patrols in the region, especially in Kumasi, ensuring the safety of residents.

“I saw videos of the officers patrolling the city on motorbikes, and it was impressive. Thanks to your efforts, we didn’t witness the usual robberies and accidents on our roads during Christmas. Please, continue the good work because we are praying for you,” he added.

Otumfuo also advised the IGP to maintain his personality amid the challenges of his office. In response, Dr. Akuffo Dampare, currently on a working tour in the Ashanti region, expressed gratitude to Otumfuo and assured him that the police would continue working to ensure the safety of the citizens.

